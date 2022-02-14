Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALJF opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

