Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.28.

Get Magna International alerts:

TSE MG traded up C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$96.80. 516,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$103.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$102.54. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$93.24 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.