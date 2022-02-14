Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGY stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGY. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

