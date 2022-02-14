Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.47% of Boston Beer worth $29,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $758.20.

NYSE:SAM opened at $432.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.