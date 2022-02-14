Man Group plc Raises Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Man Group plc increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1,283.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948,507 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.45% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $32,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSC opened at $37.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.