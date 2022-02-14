Manchester Management Co Llc Purchases 300,000 Shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD) Stock

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD) Director Manchester Management Co Llc bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MODD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,808. Modular Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical Inc is a development-stage company in the diabetes/insulin delivery space. Modular Medical Inc is based in SAN DIEGO, CA.

