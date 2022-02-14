Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,559. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.