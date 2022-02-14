Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,559. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

