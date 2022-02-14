Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,275,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.