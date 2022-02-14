Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Up 79.1% in January

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,100 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,490.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

MAPIF remained flat at $$1.93 during trading hours on Monday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

