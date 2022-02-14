Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Down 4.7%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares were down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 635,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,768,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

