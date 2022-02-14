Marlin (POND) Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $30.80 million and $13.47 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.16 or 0.06820381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.65 or 0.99743281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

