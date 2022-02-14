Maro (MARO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $357,384.00

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Maro has a total market cap of $55.83 million and approximately $357,384.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maro has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00037572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00105547 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars.

