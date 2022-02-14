Marriott International (MAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MAR stock opened at $169.88 on Monday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $125.56 and a 1-year high of $177.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.79.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

