Matterport (MTTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

MTTR stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Matterport has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $37.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 733.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 91,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $1,464,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $582,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTTR. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

