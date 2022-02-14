Matterport (MTTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MTTR stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Matterport has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $37.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 733.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 91,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $1,464,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $582,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
