mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered mdf commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, mdf commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.70.

mdf commerce stock opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.99 million and a PE ratio of -8.01. mdf commerce has a one year low of C$4.19 and a one year high of C$16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

