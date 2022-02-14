MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Update

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. 57,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,044. MeaTech 3D has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MeaTech 3D in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.