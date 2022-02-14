Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.670 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.67 EPS.

Shares of MEDP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.23. The company had a trading volume of 395,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a 52-week low of $148.56 and a 52-week high of $231.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

