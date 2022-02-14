MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Shares Acquired by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC increased its position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.90% of MedTech Acquisition worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTAC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MedTech Acquisition by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MedTech Acquisition by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTAC remained flat at $$9.90 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

