MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Compass Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Compass Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 4.5% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $12.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,583. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,469.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 689.68 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $957.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2,006.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

