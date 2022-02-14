Mercury General (MCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Mercury General stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.36. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

