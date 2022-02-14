Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $1.98. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,811,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after buying an additional 191,260 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after buying an additional 160,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,562. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

