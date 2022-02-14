Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Shares of FB traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.00. 321,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,540,340. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.15 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.95 and a 200-day moving average of $335.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

