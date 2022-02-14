MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $15.95 million and approximately $275,338.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.96 or 0.06891270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,559.87 or 1.00100753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006357 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,251,741,254 coins and its circulating supply is 3,081,492,708 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

