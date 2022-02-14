Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.03) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.84) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.08 ($11.58).

Metro stock opened at €10.20 ($11.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million and a PE ratio of -66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.08. Metro has a twelve month low of €9.40 ($10.80) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($14.94).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

