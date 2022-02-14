Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 170.1% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

MXC traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,719. The company has a market cap of $23.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

