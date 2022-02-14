MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Macquarie

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.53.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

