Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Micron Technology stock opened at $89.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,774,409,000 after acquiring an additional 375,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

