Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.18.
MSI opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.99. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $173.79 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
