MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. MP Materials has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

