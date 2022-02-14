Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Trimmed by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,663,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 113,966 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 4.6% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mplx were worth $47,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 16.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 98.60%.
A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.
In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Mplx
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
