Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Trimmed by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,663,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 113,966 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 4.6% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mplx were worth $47,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 16.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 98.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.