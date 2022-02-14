Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Up 86.6% in January

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,500 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 478,300 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIL. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Muscle Maker during the second quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Muscle Maker by 621.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.78. Muscle Maker has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 93.88% and a negative net margin of 90.81%.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

