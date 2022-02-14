N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.
NABL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
NABL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. 279,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,189. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06.
About N-able
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
