N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

NABL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NABL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. 279,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,189. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in N-able by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in N-able by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in N-able by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in N-able by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

