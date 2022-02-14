NanoXplore’s (GRA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

TSE:GRA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.98. 49,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.88. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$2.99 and a one year high of C$9.03. The stock has a market cap of C$788.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30.

