NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
NH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. 2,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,193. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.75.
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.
