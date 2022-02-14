NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. 2,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,193. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NantHealth by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

