National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Australia Bank in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.
