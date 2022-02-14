National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives $63.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NFG stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 828,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,517 shares of company stock worth $3,870,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 681.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

