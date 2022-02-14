National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.200-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NFG stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $43.48 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,954 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

