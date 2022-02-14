NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,054,300 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 2,056,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

OTCMKTS RBSPF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.27. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.