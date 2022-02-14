NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $49.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. 24,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,865. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

