Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $100.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.24.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $85.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,246,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

