NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Up 161.8% in January

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the January 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:NURO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.89. 2,044,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,043. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 3,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 113.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

