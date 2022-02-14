Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 146.0% from the January 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS NCMGY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.19. 72,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.