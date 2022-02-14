Nexa Resources (NEXA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 15.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

