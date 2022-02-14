NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NEE traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 117,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,116,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

