NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

