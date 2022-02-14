Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $31.960-$31.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.56 billion-$15.56 billion.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Nomura started coverage on Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27,525.00.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

