Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $31.960-$31.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.56 billion-$15.56 billion.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Nomura started coverage on Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27,525.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

