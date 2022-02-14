North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Position Decreased by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169,634 shares during the period. North American Construction Group comprises about 6.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 8.27% of North American Construction Group worth $36,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 278,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NOA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,693. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $453.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

