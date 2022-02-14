North American Construction Group (NOA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $454.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in North American Construction Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC started coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

