NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,058 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 58.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.
TX opened at $42.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63.
Ternium Company Profile
Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.
