NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 12,633 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,203,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 132,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of T opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

